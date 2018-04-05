All-New Honda Amaze bookings open, launch in May 2018: Images, price and top things to know

The Japanese automaker, Honda Cars India is all set to launch its all-new Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan in India and will be the first of at least three launches scheduled in this financial year. Honda Cars dealers have now started accepting the bookings of the new Amaze at a token amount of Rs 21,000 confirmed many dealers across the country. 2018 Honda Amaze will make its market debut in India in May 2018.

Honda Amaze has been a popular nameplate in India and was Honda's answer to the sub-compact space. The new Honda Amaze was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 along with the new Honda Civic and 2018 Honda CR-V SUV. The design of the new Honda Amaze has improved upon the first gen Amaze with more aggressive styling with more muscle and neatly finished front and rear design. The face of the new generation Honda Amaze gets larger grille finished in chrome, similar to that we see in the Honda City.

New Honda Amaze interiors

Honda Amaze was first launched in India in 2013 and was due to a major upgrade to stay in the competition especially when the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent getting an overall change. Honda Amaze has played a crucial role in the growth of sub-4-meter compact sedan space that now has many cars including Ford Figo Aspire and Tata Tigor. Honda Amaze was also the first Honda car to get a diesel engine in India. The company has sold over 2.50 lakh cars since its launch in 2013.

2018 Honda Amaze underpins an all-new platform and is one of the first cars to get Honda's new design language. The all-new Honda Amaze has been developed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific in Bangkok, Thailand and when launched will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options with petrol variants also getting the optional CVT gearbox too. Interiors of Honda Amaze are too better than before with more premium finishing. The top-variants will also get a large touchscreen infotainment system with Digipad.

With the new generation Amaze, expect Honda Cars India to increase the price of the car marginally and stay competitive. We expect the petrol variants of Amaze to be priced between Rs 5.70 - 8.20 lakh and around Rs 6.50-8.70 lakh for the diesel models. The new Honda Amaze is certainly going to attract a lot of first-time buyers and might also impress the existing Amaze buyers to upgrade to the new one. 2018 Honda Amaze is certainly of the most anticipated launches of 2018, Honda Civic will b another sedan that will make a comeback to the Indian market this year.

