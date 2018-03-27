All-new 7-seater Maruti WagonR pictured undisguised: Details & launch time of the biggest WagonR yet!

Maruti Suzuki has been testing its new generation WagonR for quite sometime now. Now, the seven-seater version of the car has been snapped testing completely undisguised. The image has been shared by a Team-BHP reader and the car looks to have been snapped testing somewhere in the Delhi NCR region. The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR will come based on the Suzuki Solio that is already on sale in some international markets. The report says that the new upcoming seven seater Wagon-R has been confirmed for India and its production will start sometime in September 2018. The company is also reportedly studying the parameters and it could launch the car by November this year. The new model sees some significant changes when compared to the present day model and it looks a lot premium. The new Maruti WagonR seven-seater has a thick chrome section at the rear that runs from one end to another. The tail lamps of the car are clear lens type that look really good for a change.

Seven seater Maruti WagonR spied

The Suzuki Solio MPV falls under the sub-four metre category and it is on sale in Japan with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol hybrid engine. The said motor delivers a maximum power output of 90 bhp along with a peak torque of 118 Nm. The India-spec model might use the same petrol engine that comes with the present day WagonR.

New Maruti WagonR five seater

In terms of features, the car is expected to get a premium feel inside along with a touchscreen infotainment system that comes in the new Maruti Dzire. Maruti will also launch the five-seater version of the car that has been snapped testing in Delhi NCR multiple times. Once launched, the new Maruti WagonR will be the second MPV by the manufacturer after the Ertiga that is also due for an update. The smaller version of the new Maruti WagonR is also expected to be launched towards the end of this year.

Image Source: Team-BHP