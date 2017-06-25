New 2018 BMW X3 images leak before official unveil on 26th June

The all new BMW X3 is set to be unveiled on 26th June at the plant where it will be produced in the US. However, the wait to get a glimpse of the new X3 and its top model X3 M40i has been slightly shortened as images and details have been leaked on BMW's Hong Kong website. The new model will be available in XLine, M Sport and Luxury Line trim variants. It has been given several cosmetic upgrades. Up front, the new X3 features the signature kidney grille and sleeker headlamps. The front-end overall looks more aggressive with a redesigned bumper and a more upright nose. The new SUV will be based on the company's CLAR modular platform, and is expected to be lighter and would have more room inside. There will also be a M Sport package for the new X3 with M style aerodynamic design.

The new X3 will have several engine options - the new B48, 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder unit and B58, 3.0-litre, turbocharged inline-six among others. There will also be a hybrid powertrain which will combine a turbocharged 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor. The M variants will get a straight-six turbo with 425hp.

On the inside, the X3 will carry forward the driver-oriented dashboard with the floating LCD touchscreen on top. While the X Line and the luxury variants will focus on an up class appeal, the M package will have the M Sport steering wheel and M logos throughout among other additions.

The upcoming X3 is likely to go on sale internationally in 2018, however, there is so far no word on when would it make its way to India.