AeroMobil 3.0 flying car bookings to open by year end

How would you like it if the flying car is no longer just a dream, but reality? A Slovakian firm is working on the car's development for personal and commercial purposes. It is currently in conceptualizing stage. The firm AeroMobil will unveil its two-seater flying car at the Top Marques car show in Monaco on 20th April, 2017. The company claims the flying car meets the regulatory requirements for planes and cars. Also, AeroMobil has received a funding of $3.2 million on the flying car project and the company is looking for more investors for the project.

According to the company website: “By combining aero and car functionality in perfect harmony it heralds a new era in efficient and exciting travel, offering users an unparalleled choice of transport on the road or in the air”.

AeroMobil 3.0, a two-seater prototype was first showcased in 2014, and is powered by a Rotax 912 four-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 99 hp of power. The flying car has a top speed of 200 kmph in air and 160 kmph on road. It has fuel tank capacity of 8 litres with a range of 100 km on road, while 15 litres for one hour in the air.



Not only AeroMobil is planning to bring the flying cars in the market, Fiat and Chrysler too have been working on this concept for a very long time. In addition, Uber is also planning to incorporate flying cars in their fleet, which is evident in the fact that the company hired a NASA engineer, who will lead there aviation department.

AeroMobil will reveal all the specifications and features of their AeroMobil 3.0 concept in a few days, however the bookings will be started later this year.