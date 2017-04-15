Ad wars: When BMW, Audi, Mercedes Benz, Jaguar prove prowess through advertisements

The automobile industry is heavily competitive. Car and motorcycle manufacturers invest big amounts of money and time into development of machines that would rule the hearts of enthusiasts. But then, one can't really get into fisticuffs with the competition every single time they introduce a new or better car. Hence, manufacturers have devised a subtle, more sophisticated method of relieving stress – advertisements. While there is no guarantee that theses ads can affect the buyer's decision, but they sure do raise a titter. Scroll down for some hilarious ads from the past, and be assured the last one just fantastic!

The war has not been limited to a single mode of advertising, it spreads to print and billboard, even video! Yes, companies take this battle very seriously. In fact, BMW and Audi have been in a very popular and prolonged tiff. BMW even got in a tussle with Mercedes Benz.

It began something like this. BMW actually congratulated Audi for winning the South African Car of the Year 2006 titles, however it turned out to be a taunt, when the brand said at the bottom of the ad "From the winner of the World Car of the Year 2006".

And Audi was quick to release this. Le Mans is a 24 hour race, which is considered a proving ground for car manufacturers.

Subaru dove in the spat and took on both the automotive giants.

There's no way to shrug off BMW and Audi when talking about of battle of the brands. The two got into a billboard war that grew pretty big. Audi advertised the A4 with the tag line 'Your move, BMW'. Now, this was a clear challenge in BMW's face, and hence the brand responded with a billboard advertising the 3 Series. And then the whole process was repeated again. But, you have to give it to the wit of the people behind these ads. See for yourself.

When all else fails, build a very fast car and rent a zeppelin.

The next is between Mercedes Benz and BMW. Benz released a video in which a car crashes but the occupant walks away unhurt, giving out a message that the man was safe because he was driving a Mercedes. BMW too released a video showcasing one of its cars in a similar backdrop. But, this time the car does not crash, claiming that in BMW, you will beat the bends or more like 'Beat the Benz'.

Beat the bends or 'Beat the Benz'

And now the epic advertisement we mentioned before. This one involves a German and a Brit. Mercedes Benz came up with a brilliant way to demonstrate stability – a chicken. But, who eats chicken? Well, a jaguar does.

Jaguar versus chicken.

Turns out competition is a very healthy and relevant factor in the betterment of just about anything. If there was just one car manufacturer in the world, there would be a single design language, similar sounding engines, outcomes of races wouldn't be worth biting nails. Competition is a driving force to be better, to beat others and most of all beat yourself.