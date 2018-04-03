6 most affordable automatic SUVs under Rs 15 lakh in India: From Ford EcoSport to Tata Hexa

Sports Utility Vehicles or as we call them SUVs are quite the rage around the world despite a strong inclination towards electric cars. Especially in India, SUVs are preferred over saloons, station wagons and the lot. One reason for it is higher ground clearance, since our roads aren't very good, and they have a lot of space. For those who can't afford an SUV, there are crossovers that promise a better ground clearance when compared to saloons and hatchbacks. India is also now getting used to automatic gearboxes. Put these two together (SUVs and automatic gearboxes) and you have a desirable product. Hence, we've put together a list of eight affordable SUVs that are available with auto transmission:

1. Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport is quite the compact SUV that started the trend in India and even with several options available in the market, the EcoSport remains high in popularity. Ford EcoSport Trend + 1.5L Ti-VCT AT variant is priced at Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1,497 cc Ti-VCT four-valve DOHC engine, that produces 121 hp at 6500 rpm and 150 Nm at 4500 rpm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The Ford EcoSport petrol AT version comes with dual front airbags.

2. Mahindra TUV300

Mahindra TUV300 T8 AMT mHAWK100 variant is priced at Rs 10.16 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1493 cc mHawk three-valve DOHC engine that produces 100 hp at 3750 rpm and 240 Nm at 1600 rpm paired with a five-speed automatic gearbox. It gets ABS, EBD and hill hold.

3. Renault Duster

Sold as Dacia Duster around the world, the Renault Duster is on the most popular and most sold cars in the French carmaker's lineup in India. Duster 110 PS RXZ 4X2 AMT variant is priced at Rs 12.47 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1,461 cc dCI K9K THP Diesel engine, that makes 108 hp at 3900 rpm and 248 Nm at 2250 rpm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Renault Duster diesel AMT comes with two airbags at the front.

4. Honda BR-V

Honda for a very long time only had the CR-V for an SUV in its lineup. Honda BR-V came in lent Honda a chance to grow further in immense popular SUV segment. Honda BR-V V CVT Petrol variant is priced at Rs 12.53 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1497cc i-VTEC petrol engine that makes 117 hp at 6600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4600 rpm and is paired with a CVT gearbox along with paddle shifts. Honda BR-V petrol CVT comes with ABS and EBD.

5. Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta has been one of the most sold SUVs India has seen. Appreciated for its compact design and SUV practicality, Hyundai Creta is also available with automatic transmission both in petrol and diesel versions. Hyundai Creta SX Plus 1.6 AT Petrol is priced at Rs 13.07 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1591 cc Petrol Dual VTVT engine, that puts out 122 hp at 6400 rpm and 154 Nm at 4850 rpm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai Creta petrol AT comes with dual airbags at the front.

6. Tata Hexa

Tata Hexa is the brand's flagship offering and is a lot more premium than most Tata Motors' cars. Tata Hexa XMA 4x2 7 STR is priced at Rs 14.87 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 2179 cc VARICOR 400 4 cylinder engine that delivers 154 hp at 4000 rpm and 400 Nm at 1700 rpm and is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. It gets ABS, EBD and hill hold.