25 ‘Made in India’ Tata Starbus Hybrid electric buses delivered in Maharashtra: How Tata’s latest bus is more eco-friendly than the rest

Tata Starbus Hybrid Electric Buses with Full Low Floor configuration has been formally handed over to MMRDA at the launch ceremony in Mumbai. Developed indigenously, the Tata Starbus Series Hybrid bus comes with global design standards and looks stylish with a premium and robust road presence. The Tata Starbus Hybrid Electric Bus runs on dual power, i.e. diesel and electric and is economically viable, safe and environmentally friendly. It comes loaded with class-leading comfort and safety features for passengers. It is the future of rapid urban mass transportation system. The vehicle also complies with all UBS-II (Urban Bus Specifications), AIS 052 (Automotive Industry Standards) and CMVR (Central Motor Vehicle Rules). Mumbaikars can experience the first ‘Made in India’ Hybrid Buses on the Bandra Kurla Complex route in the city.

The new Tata Hybrid electric bus comes with a new chassis that has a new generation BS-IV engine. The bus also promises an enhanced NVH system. Furthermore, the vehicle also has advanced Lithium-Ion batteries in Automotive Industry (Prismatic Cell). The company has also fitted Tata Motors Proprietary New Generation Telematics system in the bus for remote diagnostic.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business, Tata Motors said, “With sustainability at the heart of our innovation programme, we at Tata Motors, have led technology changes in the Indian commercial vehicle industry over the last six decades. The Tata Starbus Hybrid Electric is India’s First Series Hybrid Electric Architecture Bus and is a testimony to our technology prowess and deep understanding of our customer requirements. We are committed to developing low-emission buses that make substantial contribution towards sustainable urban transport. We will continue our work on electrification and alternate fuel technologies and engage with the government and regulatory authorities to promote these smart technologies and develop products further strengthening the future of Green Mobility in India.”

Dr. AK Jindal, Head Engineering (Electric and Defence) CVBU, Tata Motors said, “Tata Motors is the country’s largest bus manufacturer, with a complete range of transit vehicles that meets every need, arising from day-to-day travel. The company continues to be a leader in the segment not just by setting technological benchmarks but by also adapting innovations effectively to suit Indian travel conditions. With an entire range of coach designs, e.g. microbus, intercity and touring coaches, luxurious inter-city travel options, to safe transport choices for school going children, Tata Motors is best suited to cater to customers’ needs with an entire gamut of day-to-day mass passenger transport solutions.”