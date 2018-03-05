2019 Volvo S60 teased: BMW 5 Series rival one of the safest cars in the world!

First, Volvo showed off their new V60 Cross-over ahead of its launch at the Geneva motor show later this week. Now, Volvo’s boss Håkan Samuelsson has gotten into the promotion game with the all-new S60 sedan, revealing an image of the sedan in heavy camouflage going through testing in Norway. Samuelsson, confirmed that the S60 which will go into production later this years at Volvos new facility in South Carolina in the US. The plant which is a newly built facility will boast maximum production capacity of 100,000 cars a year, and has been earmarked to build the new XC90 as well once it’s ready for production.

Unlike the V60, the S60 will not be launching at Geneva this year, but is likely to be shown on a later date. Volvo remains commentless on exactly when, but we estimate that it will make it’s official debut in a few months given by the heavy state of Camouflage on the test car indicating that it is still in development stages. Volvo have however in the past said that the S60 will be based on Volvo’s SPA platform or Scalable Product Architecture.

In terms of specifications the new S60 will share it’s motor with the V60 - 158hp and 190hp D3 and D4 units, as well as a 245hp T5 petrol, while the range will be topped by a 340hp T6 Twin Engine plug-in, and a T4 petrol later in the car's life cycle. In terms of safety, the new S60 be at par with the new XC60, making it the safest car in it’s class once launched in 2019. Considering the XC60 was declared the safest car ever tested by Euro NCAP last year, acing the NCAPs tests with more than 95% as an overall score .