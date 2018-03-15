2019 Mercedes-Maybach S650 Pullman revealed: Even Business Class cabin designers look to this car for inspiration!

While Mercedes-Benz’s 2018 S-Class is still making head-way, the german manufacturer has already launched into their next venture. Pulling the wraps of the S-Class’ most luxurious sibling the S650 Pullman Limousine Now the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Pullman, which is the correct use of the Mercedes’ odd new nomenclature, has received a minor update to the exteriors as well as some performance updates, now featuring a gargantuan wheelbase of 6500 mm. Making it the longest car presently in the S-Class family of vehicles.

Cosmetically most of the changes are reserved to the front of the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Pullman which now is centred by the companies signature radiator grille. Something that bears a lot of resemblance with the grille on the Mercedes-Maybach 6 Vision. The Flat pan rim with 10-wheel holes rounds up the design changes got the Maybach which run on massive 20 inch rubber. According to the Mercedes press site, the company also intends to sell the Maybach S650 Pullman with two-tone paint finishes similar to the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. On the inside, you have choice between Magma Grey, Mahogany Brown and Silk Beige/Deep Sea Blue.

Now the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Pullman is not cheap, and could cost as much as 500,000 Euro or Rs 4 Crore sans duties. It does also pack a punch, the Pullman’s 6.0-litre V12 bi-turbo engine that has an output of 622 bhp of max power and a mammoth 1,000 Nm of peak torque can move this leather wrapped 6 metre long monolith from 0-100 in under 7 seconds. Gulp.