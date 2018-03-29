2019 Hyundai Tucson unveiled at New York Auto Show: Updated design, new features and more

New Hyundai Tucson has been revealed at the ongoing 2018 New York International Auto Show, the Tucson being Hyundai's most important global sales driver. The Hyundai Tucson has been Hyundai’s best-selling car in the UK and Europe since its launch in 2015. Designed and built in Europe, Hyundai’s new SUV has been unveiled with a refreshed, new design, revised powertrain line-up and more advanced technology and convenience features for modern customers’ needs.

Hyundai Tucson’s exterior design is marked by the Cascading Grille and a refined new light signature with full LED headlights as well as an uplifted front bumper, skid plate and a new wheel design. The SUV is also equipped with a new rear taillight as well as a redesigned rear bumper and muffler.

By offering a combination of an improved roominess, a more ergonomic interior design and a wide range of powertrains, the new Hyundai Tucson convinces with greater efficiency and driving dynamics.

“The New Tucson brings a fresh look, creating a consistent appearance with our latest Hyundai models, as well as a series of enhancements to the driving and ownership experience” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. “With this major update, we expect the New Tucson to remain highly attractive to our customers, who consistently make it our best-selling model.”

The 2019 Hyundai Tucson is powered by two diesel and two petrol engines (specification differs by market). All of them are revised to reduce size, and to further improve CO2-emissions. The most powerful powertrain in this line-up is the 2.0L diesel engine with an output of 183.4 hp. This engine comes with four-wheel drive and can be paired with a six-speed manual transmission (6MT) or optionally with the newly developed eight-speed automatic transmission (8AT).

Alternatively, Hyuhndai Tucson customers can choose between the newly developed 1.6L diesel engines with two power outputs: the standard version is capable of 113.4 hp and the higher power version offers 131 hp. Both engines are available with a six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel-drive.

For the higher power version, Hyundai offers a seven-speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT) and the choice of front- or four-wheel drive. Hyundai’s new in-house developed 7DCT transmission is a state-of-the-art gearbox. Compared with an automatic transmission, it enhances fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and performance while maintaining its high shifting quality.

Customers can choose between class-leading comfort and convenience features which consist of a premium sound system by Krell, a wireless QI standard based mobile phone charger and a seven-inch information screen, supporting Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity.

The new Hyundai Tucson car can be equipped with an eight-inch navigation system which offers 3D maps and a seven-year free subscription to LIVE Services including updated information in real time.

A standard USB port provides a further connection to the customer’s mobile devices with new Hyundai Tucson. Another standard feature is the extra USB port in the rear, delivering additional power to recharge the devices on-board if needed.