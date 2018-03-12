2018 Volkswagen Polo Pace, Vento Sport launched: More features at no extra cost

Volkswagen has just unveiled two new limited edition models. The new models go by the names Polo Pace and Vento Sport. The two new models are all about aesthetic changes and remain untouched mechanically. The new Volkswagen Polo Pace and Vento Sport are now available for sale at the company's dealerships across India without any change in pricing. While the new Volkswagen Polo Pace limited edition comes in 1.0L MPI CL variant, the Vento Sport is being offered with five trims that go by the names 1.2 L TSI HL, 1.2 L TSI HL +, 1.5 L TDI HL MT, 1.5 L TDI HL DSG and 1.5 TDL HL + DSG. Starting with the new Volkswagen Polo Pace limited edition, the car comes with new 15-inch Razor Diamond cut alloy wheels. On the other hand, the new Volkswagen Vento Sport limited edition now gets glossy black spoilers along with gloss roof foil. Besides, the new Vento Sport now runs on 16-inch Portago alloy wheels. The car now receives side foils and in order to distinguish itself from the regular model, it gets a 'Sport' chrome badging on the rear fender. Besides this, the new Volkswagen Vento Sport Limited Edition now gets a new Flash Red colour.

Speaking on the unveiling of new Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, we constantly enhance our product offerings to keep up with the fast-changing trends and consumer aspirations. The Polo and Vento have been amongst our best-selling carlines since its inception in the Indian market. Through continuous value additions in our product portfolio, we aim to give our customers the power of choice.”

The launch of the new Volkswagen limited edition models might give a boost to the sales of the Vento and Polo in India. The addition of new features will surely tempt the customers to buy the new and improved Polo Pace and Vento Sport models instead of their regular versions.