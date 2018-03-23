2018 Toyota Corolla Hatch unveiled: Here’s what this means for India!

Toyota has pulled the wraps off their new Corolla hatchback, set to make its first public appearance next week at the New York Auto Show. Now while the hatchback in specific might not be relevant to Toyota’s India pans expect the platform from this hatch to underpin the Corolla sedan in India. One of the things to notice in the new Corolla is the fact that it seems like the result of cross-pollination with the recently unveiled Auris Hatchback (Not to be confused with the India-bound Yaris) that made waves at the Geneva Motor show 2018.

The Corolla hatch is underpinned by Toyota’s new modular platform branded as TNGA Architecture, which is also shared with the Auris. Toyota claims that this platform is more rigid than the outgoing platform with a lower centre of gravity as well. Interestingly, the 2018 Corolla hatchback gets Toyota’s latest design theme which was first seen on Toyota’s recently unveiled C-HR Crossover. Not to mention the crossover comes with a long list of features as well as LED lights as standard. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to either a six-speed manual or a 10-step CVT, is set to make 137 hp, with most variants --globally--- getting Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, a suite of features that includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, intelligent cruise control, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, and even auto high beams.

As far as India is concerned Toyota will bring a sedan based on this hatch and the TNGA platform, soon after the new model is unveiled globally. Considering the Corolla Altis on sale in India has been due to a new look for some time now, the result should be exciting.