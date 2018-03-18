2018 Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing Edition launched: Sportiest Swift that can put most hatchbacks to shame

The new Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing Edition has been launched in Italy. The hot hatch is available for sale online through the company's official store. The new 2018 Suzuki Swift BeeRacing Edition is about cosmetic changes and it will be available for the Sport edition only. The most prominent change on the new 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport is the dual tone paint scheme of yellow and black. One can notice the racing stripe running across the body length that make the car look even sporty. Up front, the new Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing edition also gets a larger grille which Maruti calls as staggered design. The special edition model runs on 17-inch alloy wheels that have been given a dual tone treatment. Side skirts and a black rear diffuser are some other sporty highlights of this car. Dual exhaust set up along with a black roof are other highlights that make the BeeRacing edition a delight to look at.

2018 Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing Edition interiors

The new Suzuki Swift BeeRacing edition is not just limited to the exterior only. The cabin of the car has also been given a makeover and one can find red stitching on the seats. The red colour also finds its place on the instrument cluster to take the desirability quotient up a notch. Besides, the cabin also gets headrests and the pedals are now metallic to further enhance the sporty characteristics of the car.

The new Suzuki Swift BeeRacing Edition gets its power from the same 1.4-litreBoosterJet petrol turbo engine that runs the standard Swift Sport. The motor is capable of producing respective power and torque outputs of 138 bhp and 230 Nm. Gearbox is a six-speed unit and the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.1 seconds with a top speed of 210 kmph.

The new 2018 Swift Sport BeeRacing Edition has been priced at 18,000 Euros, which translates to Rs 14.40 lakh. India launch of the car is highly unlikely due to the unrealistic pricing that will not suit a price sensitive market like ours. The 2018 Maruti Swift was launched in India at Auto Expo 2018 at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it has garnered over 40,000 bookings till date.