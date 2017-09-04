2018 Suzuki Jimny spied on test: Will this new compact off-roader be the next Maruti Gypsy?

In terms of iconic jeeps from India, the Gypsy is probably king. Excuse the pun. In fact even today, Maruti Suzuki will sell you a Gypsy on special order if you really want one, despite the fact that they have pulled it from official production almost a decade ago. Now Suzuki has confirmed that they will bring the new 2017 Jimny to India and we can’t help but wonder if Maruti might chose to play the nostalgia card, and rebrand it as the Gypsy for Indian markets. Even the original Gypsy that made it to the Indian markets in 1990 was basically a rebrand Long wheelbase Jiminy.Although the 2017 Jimny is essentially an all new car, the family line shows through. The centre piece of which is the iconic 5-slot grill emblazoned with the Suzuki emblem. The square profile lamps have been switched out for retro-round lamps, that in fact is throw back to the round ones on the Gypsy. With indicators being relegated to independent units outside the headlight shell. Overall the smooth flowing edges on the current generation Jimny have been dropped for a squarer boxier design. The three door design continues in the Jimny from the last generation to the present one, the new model gets 5-spoke all-black alloys and square profile ORVMs. The rear gets a throwback design with the spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. Although whether the India spec model will share this same trim can be speculated.

The Jimny will also get Suzuki’s highly acclaimed Allgrip Pro 4x4 system to give it, an edge in off-road conditions. Motor options will include the 1-litre Booster jet motor that makes about 99 horsepower in the Baleno RS, and a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol.

Now the Jimny stands for everything that the Gypsy once stood for, it's a small nifty reliable off-roader that can make it through the most difficult with relative ease. It will have a petrol motor like the Gypsy. Which is why it is easy to speculate as to whether Maruti will bring it back as the Gypsy. Considering the Gypsy’s strong fan following in the country even to date, we think it’s a high possibility. We will have to wait for the Auto Expo to know for sure until then all we can do is speculate. What we do know is that Maruti has indicated, in the past, that they were considering India as a production hub for the Jiminy. Which means that Maruti will be manufacturing Jimny’s both for national and international markets. Further pointing in the direction of the resurgence, until then enjoy these spy-shots that we found on motor1.