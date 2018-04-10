2018 Suzuki Ertiga to make global debut on 19th April: Here’s when you can buy the new Maruti Ertiga in India

The new generation Suzuki Ertiga is all set to make its global debut on 19th April. The MPV will break cover at the upcoming Indonesian Motor Show in Jakarta. The second generation model of the Suzuki Ertiga will be sold in the Indonesian markets soon after its global debut. As far as India launch is concerned, you will have to wait till August. The new generation Ertiga will be launched in Indonesia with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Currently, there is no news regarding the diesel engine option. The new Maruti Ertiga has been spotted on test multiple times in recent in India. Looking at the spy images, one can clearly figure out that the new model will be wider and longer than the outgoing model. For this reason, one can also expect a roomier cabin on the MPV.

The new Ertiga is also expected to get the same touchscreen infotainment system that comes on the new generation Dzire. The infotainment system supports both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The front bumper of the new Ertiga looks straighter that makes the car look significantly look different than the existing model. The top spec variants of the new Ertiga might get projector headlamps and the tail lamps are expected to be LEDs. Going by the previously leaked spy shots, one can also assume that the car will come with bigger alloy wheels. The tail lamps of the new Ertiga resemble the units that come on the Maruti Ciaz.

Maruti Ertiga was launched in India for the first time in the year 2012 and it received a mid-life facelift in 2015. The new Maruti Ertiga will challenge the likes of the upcoming Mahindra U321 MPV that will be launched in the coming months. More details on the new Maruti Ertiga expected to be revealed in the coming days!