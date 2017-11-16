2018 Renault Duster with major updates revealed: India launch next year

French automaker Renault has introduced the 2018 edition of its popular Duster SUV. The next generation Duster witnesses some significant changes in order to make it more appealing and bold than before. The Renault Duster is one of the best selling products by the manufacturer worldwide and it essentially kick-started the compact SUV segment in India back in the year 2012. The Renault Duster is the second best-selling car by the company in India after its Kwid hatchback. For those not in the know, the sister brand of Renault that goes by the name Dacia had already unveiled the Duster a few weeks back. Now, this is the first time that Renault has introduced the new Duster with its own badging. The new 2018 Renault Duster receives some subtle changes in comparison to its Dacia counterpart. The SUV has crossed a total unit sale of 1 million units globally.

Talking about specific changes, one of the prime highlights of the 2018 Renault Duster is the revised headlamp section that now gets LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights), which have been split into three sections. Also, the headlamps have been moved slightly towards the corners in order to make the SUV look wider from the front. The bonnet of the new Renault Duster has also been reworked and it now gets a U-shaped line.

The cabin of the 2018 Renault Duster now looks more upmarket than before. The steering wheel is a bit different and it has resemblances to the unit that comes fitted in the Captur. The dashboard now receives a touch of chrome and the touchscreen infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2018 Renault Duster will be available for sale in both, petrol and diesel engine options. The compact SUV will be offered with automatic and manual transmissions with an optional 4x4 as well. The 2018 Renault Duster is expected to be showcased in India at the Auto Expo in February next year and will likely be launched soon after the biennial event.