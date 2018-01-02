2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS arrives in India: Here’s a closer look at Maserati’s Rs 2.7 crore supercar!

Maserati had announced the launch of the all-new 2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS a couple of weeks ago. And already India has got its first 2018 GTS which is Maserati's 530 hp 4-door Supercar. While the car is still mainly under-protective camoflague, it does let on the 310 kilometres per hour Maserati's beautiful design. India's first 2018 GTS will make it Delhi at the home of a still-anonymous buyer. The GTS is Maserati's flagship Quattroporte and derives power from a 3.8 litre-twin-turbo V8 and can make the 100kmph in 4.7 seconds! And that's quick when you realize that the GTS is, in fact, a luxurious leather wrapped four-door saloon car.

The 2018 Quattroporte GTS was first showcased globally at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The new 2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS is being offered in two variants that go by the name GranLusso and GranSport. The Maserati Quattroporte gets its power from a 3.8-litre V8 twin-turbo engine that churns out a power output of 530 hp between 6500 to 6800 rpm. The torque output stands at 710 Nm between 2250 and 3500 rpm in the Overboost mode. All thanks to this, the new 2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS hits a top speed of 310 km per hour and takes 4.7 seconds to sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph. The car returns a fuel efficiency of 100 km per 10.7-litres of fuel. Power is sent to the wheels via an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission system. The gearbox is further linked to an auto-adaptive software that helps it adjust the shifting pattern according to the driving style. The 2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS has been launched in India at an average price of Rs 2.7 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi) depending upon the customisation done.