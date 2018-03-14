2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launch timeline revealed: Latest spy images reveal more details

Maruti Suzuki has been testing the 2018 model of its Ertiga MPV for quite some time now. Now recently, the car has been spotted testing on the outskirts of Delhi by folks at Autocar India. The report says that the MPV will be launched in India sometime in August 2018. The Ertiga was launched in India for the first time in 2012 and it received a mid-life update three years back in 2015. Earlier, it was believed that Maruti will showcase the new Ertiga at Auto Expo 2018 but that did not happen. The snapped test mule can be seen wearing camouflage and for this reason, the exact changes on the new Ertiga cannot be seen. However, one can easily figure out that the new Maruti Ertiga is wider and taller than before and hence, one can expect more roominess inside the cabin. The new model is also likely to get bigger alloy wheels as one can see in the spy shots.

New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rear

The front bumper of the car is now straighter that looks significantly different than the previous model. The top spec models of the Ertiga might get projector headlamps and the tail lamps are expected to be LEDs. The windscreen is now raked and there should now be more space for the luggage. The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will most likely get the same 1.4-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine. The new model will take on the likes of Mahindra U321 that is also set to be launched in India soon.

The cabin details of the new 2018 Maruti Ertiga are not available at the moment. The car is expected to get the same touchscreen infotainment system that comes on the new generation Dzire. The system supports both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. More details on the new 2018 Maruti Ertiga to be unwrapped in the days to come!

Image Source: Autocar India