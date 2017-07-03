2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz to get 1.5-litre engine, to compete with new Honda City

Maruti Suzuki is planning to give a new 1.5-litre engine to Ciaz, as reported by Team-BHP. According to reports, the company has successfully tested the sedan with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and the unit has been developed in-house by Suzuki. It is also expected that the manufacturer will introduce new 1.5-litre engine in both petrol and diesel forms and will launch the car sometime next year. In addition, Maruti Suzuki might introduce the mild-hybrid technology, Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki (SHVS) with the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Launching the Ciaz with new and more powerful petrol and diesel engines will enhance its appeal in the segment, especially considering the competition from the new Honda City and the upcoming Hyundai Verna. Currently, the Ciaz is powered by a 1.4-litre petrol engine that produces 91 hp of power and 130 Nm of torque, while the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine develops 88 hp of power and 200 Nm of torque. The petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed automatic gearbox, while the diesel engine will be paired only with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The 2018 Ciaz will also get the host of updates such as LED headlamps with DRL's, chrome accents on fog lamps, reflectors, redesigned bumpers and sunroof on the higher variants. In addition, it could also get a larger MID screen and rain sensing wipers. Inside the cabin, the new Ciaz will get touch screen infotainment system with AppleCar Play and Android Auto.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki started selling the Ciaz from its Nexa dealerships and it is available in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, and a new variant S (Sport).

