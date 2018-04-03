2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift interiors revealed: More features and luxury

Mahindra XUV500 is all set to receive its mid-life facelift and is expected to make its market debut sometime later this month, 2018 Mahindra XUV500 will be the first launch by the company in this new financial year and will be followed by a range of new SUVs. The SUV has been spotted testing several times both with camouflage and completely undisguised. Now a new set of spy shots posted by TeamBHP are circulating the internet revealing the interiors of the new XUV500.

2018 Mahindra XUV500 now gets a premium and feature-rich cabin. It features tan-colored leather seats with double cross-stitching and the dashboard too gets double-stitched finished. The interiors overall are finished in all-black and the center console gets piano black treatment which is completely different from the current outgoing model. The top-variants will feature a touchscreen infotainment system and will support both Apple Car Play and Android Auto along with navigation. The spy shots suggest, push button (Start-stop) placed on the center console.

The exterior of the new XUV500 gets a new headlamp cluster with projector headlamps and LED DRLs. The rear of the SUV also gets some major design changes with tweaks to its rear bumper and tail lamps. Top-variants of Mahindra XUV500 will also get dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Also read: All-New Mahindra XUV500, Scorpio confirmed by 2020: 3 new petrol engines and an all-new diesel engine in 2018

Mahindra XUV500 is likely to be powered by the same 2.2 liter turbocharged petrol and diesel engines from the mHawk family. It is unclear if Mahindra will retain the 1.9L that it had bought during the ban of sale of over 2L diesel cars, SUVs in Delhi/NCR. Reports suggest that XUV500 will have a power of 170 hp with 350 Nm of torque mated with a 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes likely on offer. The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 will also likely continue to come with max-seating layout with 7-seats. ABS and twin airbags will be standard on all models.

2018 Mahindra XUV500 will challenge the likes of Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur, and Tata Hexa. The all-new Mahindra XUV500 with all-new platform and design is likely to debut in India by 2020.

Image Source: Team-BHP