2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift clearer images emerge: Hyundai Creta challenger launching tomorrow

The new Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted again ahead of its official launch in India. The SUV is all set to be launched in the country on April 18th i.e. tomorrow. The new set of images have been revealed by Team-BHP. The new 2018 model of the Mahindra XUV500 gets updates inside out and it looks a lot fresh than the outgoing model. The bookings of the new 2018 Mahindra XUV500 have also commenced recently across the country at selected dealers. The new 2018 Mahindra XUV500 gets a new grille up front with some chrome inserts that make the front section look significantly different from the previous model. The headlamp cluster of the SUV has also been revised with projector headlamps and LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The new Mahindra XUV500 will get power from a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and it has been retuned in order to offer a better performance.

As far as interiors go, the new 2018 Mahindra XUV500 will now feel more premium on the inside. The cabin will see the use of high-quality plastics and the dashboard will get black piano finish. Other features on the new 2018 Mahindra XUV500 include a start-stop button, an automatic climate control system, panoramic sunroof and a lot more. In terms of safety, the new Mahindra XUV500 will get dual front airbags as standard along with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution). Other safety features on the new 2018 Mahindra XUV500 include rear parking camera with sensors and hill descent control.

The new 2018 model of the Mahindra XUV500 is expected to demand at least Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 more than the current generation model, keeping in mind the new features and visual makeover on offer. The new model is expected to better the sales of the XUV500 and only time will tell what impact does the new facelift model brings in for Mahindra!

