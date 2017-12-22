2018 Lexus NX300h launched at Rs 53.18 lakh: This hybrid SUV is likely to return 18 kms to a litre!

Lexus continues their aggressive expansion in the sub-continent, with the launch of the NX300h hybrid SUV with a retail tag of Rs 53.18 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The company has announced the launch of their hybrid SUV last month but declined to reveal what it would cost once landed in India. What is even more interesting in the price tag for this hybrid SUV, which is much lower than previously expected. The SUV will be sold in two trims the NX300h and the sportier NX300 h F-sport which has been priced at Rs 55.58 lakh (ex-showroom India). However, deliveries for the Lexus will only commence in 2018.

Announcing the price of the new Lexus NX 300h, Akitoshi Takemura, President, Lexus India, said, "Keeping in mind our young guests, we have priced the NX 300h at an attractive price point. The design and engineering of this vehicle absolutely delights and now the pricing will excite a whole new category of guests in India. Our price approach for the NX 300h is in accord with Government's vision and we call it 'one nation, one price' making it advantageous for our guests. Keeping in mind the NX 300h's launch price, this is indeed the most opportune time to acquire a Lexus."

The Lexus NX 300h hybrid will be powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which will be assisted by an electric motor, both motors working in tandem result in 194 horsepower. The motor will transfer power using an electronically controlled CVT and is likely to give an impressive for 18.32 kmpl.

The Nexus NX 300h will be on sale in India from the company’s 'Lexus Guest Experience Centres' which are located in Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram and Bengaluru, and Lexus authorized service corners in Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi.