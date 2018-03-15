2018 Jaguar XE, XF launched with 2.0 litre petrol engines to better compete with Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi

Jaguar Land Rover India have announced a new motor for the Jaguar XE and XF in India, the British Luxury Marquee has announced the introduction of the new all-aluminium Ingenium petrol engine with the XE and the XF sedans in the country. Now if you’re wondering how two cars that have almost contrasting exteriors will be powered by the same motor, Jaguar will tell you that the motor has wide spectrum of performance. And we tend to believe them, considering that the motor will make 197 hp in the XE and even cross the 1:1 Specific Output to give 247 hp to the XF. Both states of tune will transmit to the wheels via an 8-Speed electronic automatic transmission with Jaguar Sequential Shift and All Surface Progress Control. The Jaguar XE powered by the Ingenium petrol starts from Rs. 35.99 Lakhs while the Jaguar XF starts from Rs. 49.80 Lakhs (Ex. Showroom).

Speaking on the two new motors Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said: “The Jaguar XE and XF have done tremendously well in India and with the entry of the refined and efficient Ingenium petrol powertrain on our award winning sedans, we expect more customers to enjoy the thrilling drive experience these two cars offer.” The 197bhp powertrain is offered on the XE Pure and Prestige as well as the XF Prestige, while the 247bhp powertrain is offered on the XE Portfolio and XF Portfolio. The new engine comes with improved efficiency, lower running costs and enhanced performance. As far as cosmetics are concerned, the entire range of XE and XF are unchanged as there are no new features added or removed from the existing ones.

Jaguar say that the Ingenium petrol engines gets it’s amazingly dual nature using Jaguar Land Rover’s low friction all-aluminium-intensive design to provide excellent thermal properties and lightweight construction for improved efficiency and enhanced vehicle dynamics. The new petrol units deploy twin scroll turbos to reduce lag, optimising power output and efficiency. Continuously Variable Valve Lift technology improves air delivery to both engines. This patented technology provides fully variable control of the intake valve lift for optimum efficiency, power and torque across the range of the tachometer.