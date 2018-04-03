2018 Hyundai Santro, Mahindra XUV 500 spied, Royal Enfield Thunderbird X Review, Jeep Compass Discounts & more: Today’s News Highlights!

News from the automotive world started with two of this year's most exciting vehicles being spotted on test. First it was Hyundai's new Santro which is rumoured to launch in October this year. Followed almost immediately by reports of new XUV being caught on test ahead of its launch next month. This times pictures give us a good look at the insides of the XUV500 giving us a fair idea of what features one might find on the new XUV 500

2018 Hyundai Santro Spied

2018 XUV 500 Interiors

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird has been around for a while, but it’s dated styling has niche appeal at best. If you’re younger, and would like a nice mid-size cruiser, with a some added style to make it relevant in 2018, the 500X is for you. While it’s mostly the same under the skin, the new Thunderbird 500X gets a lot in form of styling and refinement enhancements. . The Royal Enfield Thunderbird has been in India for almost two decades now and the new model is an enthusiastic approach to recover the Thunderbird from the slowing sales. Here’s Pradeep's on what’s new and what’s not:

2018 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X Review: Laid back cruiser gets a new zingy avatar

The Sports Utility segment has exponential growth, now available in almost every size. In India, SUVs are preferred over saloons, station wagons and the lot. One reason for it is higher ground clearance, since our roads aren't very good, and they have a lot of space. For those who can't afford an SUV, there are crossovers that promise a better ground clearance when compared to saloons and hatchbacks. India is also now getting used to automatic gearboxes.

6 most affordable automatic SUVs under Rs 15 lakh in India: From Ford EcoSport to Tata Hexa



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) owned Jeep has chosen to 'Jeep 4x4 Month' globally and as a part of its celebrations, FCA India has come out with an innovative scheme under which the new Jeep Compass buyers announced who are currently considering or have booked a 4x2 variant will have the chance to upgrade to the Compass Limited 4x4 variant by paying just Rs. 50,000 more.Here's more on Jeep’s tempting new offer on the Compass:

Upgrade to Jeep Compass 4×4 variant for just Rs 50,000 more and still save over Rs 1 lakh

Highway culture is growing at an exponential rate, as millennials take the road to take in search of discovering the rest of the world. To that end Jeep, has the answer. They’ve tied up with the highway motel chain ‘Super8’ to create what they think is the answer to a Hotel room on wheels. It will get everything from a coffee machine, overhead storage and even in-room individual entertainment. Not to mention, an interior decor to match the familiar looking themes from Super 8 suites. Meet the Jeep Wrangler Super 8 ROAD M8!

A Jeep modified like a hotel room! Stunning Jeep Wrangler Super 8 ROAD M8 comes with a coffee machine, fridge and WiFi!