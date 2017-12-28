2018 Hyundai i20 facelift to launch at Auto Expo: Here’s what it could look like and what to expect

Hyundai i20 has been a success story in the hatchback segment but has been long overdue to receive an update. Now though, Hyundai seems to be readying the facelift version of the i20. A spy video published on YouTube channel called Automobile Enthusiast’s recently captured the Hyundai i20 facelift while on test at ARAI in Pune. Seen under camouflage, the i20 facelift will not have a drastic change on the exterior, but it will now come with a new cascading grille and will ride on dark 10 spoke alloys. Hyundai i20 facelift is expected to launch during the 2018 Auto Expo in February next year.

Hyundai i20 facelift's test mule was seen with LED DRLs, and fog lamps. It also has new tail lamps along with new graphics. Besides changes on the outside, the i20 facelift will have a revised interior, featuring an updated infotainment system that will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and other comfort features the driver and passengers.

2018 Hyundai i20 facelift is likely going to be powered by the same engine options as the current model, which comes with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. It also gets a 1.4-litre Gamma petrol engine paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a 1.4-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

The current model of the Hyundai i20 is priced at Rs 5.29 to 9.15 lakh and the facelift is likely going to be priced in a similar range. Once officially launched in the country, the i20 will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Also, the company might showcase the new hatchback that will replace Eon and i10 in a portfolio.