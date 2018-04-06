2018 Honda Amaze to get optional CVT with diesel engine: Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival launching next month

The new generation Honda Amaze made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2018. The car will get an optional CVT gearbox with the diesel engine. The new Honda Amaze will most likely get 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. This will be the first time that the car will get a CVT gearbox with the diesel engine. The bookings for the new generation Honda Amaze have already begun at the company's dealerships across India at a token amount of Rs 21,000. The launch of the car is slated for the month of May 2018 and it will be the first of three launches that the company has planned for the current fiscal.

The design of the new Honda Amaze is significantly different than the first generation model. The upcoming model looks aggressive with completely revised front and rear sections. The front fascia of the new Honda Amaze gets a large chrome grille just like the one that you must have seen on the Honda City.

Watch our new Honda Amaze preview video from Auto Expo 2018 here:

Honda Amaze was launched in India for the first time in the year 2013 and it was due for a major upgrade. With some tough rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Xcent already present in the space, it was time for Honda to give a makeover to the Amaze to stand confidently on the battlefield. The Honda Amaze was the first car by the manufacturer to get a diesel engine in India.

The 2018 Honda Amaze is underpinned by an all-new platform. With the new CVT on offer with the diesel engine, Honda Amaze will be the first car in the segment to have so. The petrol engine will come with an optional CVT as well. The prices of the new 2018 Honda Amaze are expected to be marginally higher than the current generation model. That said, we believe that the petrol trims will be launched in the range of Rs 5.70 lakh to Rs 8.20 lakh while the diesel variants may arrive holding a price tag starting from Rs 6.50 lakh reaching till Rs 8.70 lakh.