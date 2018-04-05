2018 Honda Amaze, sub Rs 3 lakh sportsbike in India, Harley bikes go expensive, Drive a new BMW everyday & more: Today’s News Highlights

So, today's biggest auto news is that the Honda Cars dealers have now started accepting the bookings of the new Amaze at a token amount of Rs 21,000 confirmed many dealers across the country. 2018 Honda Amaze will make its market debut in India in May 2018. Honda Amaze was first launched in India in 2013 and was due to a major upgrade to stay in the competition especially when the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent getting an overall change.

All-New Honda Amaze bookings open, launch in May 2018: Images, price and top things to know

Harley Davidson India has recently increased the prices across its motorcycle range in the country from 1st April. The dealer source of Express Drives has revealed that the price hike has been implemented in the range of Rs 8000 to Rs 86,000. The manufacturer has hiked the prices of its CKD (Completely Knocked Down) models in India. The price hike is the result of the Government of India's decision to increase the custom duty on CKD products from 10 to 15 percent. The entry level Harley Davidson Street 750 has got the minimum price hike and it now gets costlier by Rs 8,000. The best selling Harley Davidson will now set you back by Rs 5.25 lakh in India. On the other hand, the Harley Davidson 1200 Custom has seen the most hike and it is now costlier by Rs 86,000. Having said that, the price of the motorcycle now stands at Rs 10.65 lakh.

The fully faired sports bike segment has witnessed the entry of numerous newcomers in India in the last few years. The interest of the customers has also grown towards this segment that created opportunities for the manufacturers to launch products in the said space. However, keeping in mind the price-sensitive nature of our market, the bikes need to be high on value for money and competitive in pricing in order to succeed in the market. Talking about the sub Rs 3 lakh price bracket, one can now pick from some worthy sportbikes that give high value for every penny spent. That said, here we have listed that top five fully faired sports bikes that you can buy under Rs 3 lakh.

Auto enthusiasts will soon be able to subscribe to a Netflix like service named Access started by German automaker BMW. The manufacturer has recently started a new members-only program (Access) currently in Nashville, Tennessee under which members will receive an unlimited access to the entire fleet of BW cars at a pre-determined monthly fee. Currently this a pilot program and if successful will see a global implementation. “It’s a very small pilot; just enough to get our feet wet and see what happens,” a BMW spokesperson told Digital Trends.

