2018 Geneva Motor Show: Tata Motors’ all-new Honda City, Maruti Ciaz rival sedan unveil today

Indian automaker Tata Motors is going big at the ongoing 2018 Geneva Motor Show and is all set to showcase its new executive sedan which likely to be another big concept car from Tata Motors is less than a month. The company has been teasing its new sedans elements on social media keeping the anticipation alive and now the global release is not far. At about 15:00 hrs IST, Tata Motors will begin its press conference and incidentally is also celebrating its 20 years at Geneva Internation Motorshow. Tata' new car will take on the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and the upcoming Toyota Yaris. It is expected to be showcased in a concept form and details on its production and market launch will be revealed along with many other details during the press conference.

Tata Motors has already showcased its TataH5X and 45X concept cars at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018 in Delhi. Reports suggest that the new sedan will be based on the AMP (Advance Modular Platform) that also underpins the 45X concept car. Tata Motors now plans to use two modular platforms for its existing cars and will follow the new IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy. Unlike the Tata Kite 5 concept car which is currently known as the Tata Tigor that was first showcased in 2016, the new sedan will be more than 4 meters in length and will feature more premium feature. The design will move away from the traditional three-box shape and will feature a coupe-like roofline giving it a modern look.

Tata Motors at Geneva Motor Show

Autocar had first reported that this new project will require an investment of around Rs 400 crore and the company is waiting for Tata Motors' board for approval to make this car to production. Tata Motors has been showcased 20 new products in last 20 years at Geneva Motor Show out of which 9 products have made it to production and 11 products remained as concept cars. The new platforms being used by Tata will allow the company to be more versatile with its products. Expect better car design, with a spacious and premium cabin.

Expect Tata Motors new sedan to be powered by powerful versions of Tata's existing Revotron and Revotorq engines. With the talks of EVs going on, expect the company to make the platform compatible with an electric powertrain. Tata Motors' might also announce an electric version of this sedan later.

Tata Motors’ first began its journey at the Geneva Motor Show in 1998 when it first showcased India's first passenger car -Tata Indica. The company has been associated with this motor show for a long time and has unveiled all its important products here including the likes of Tata Indica, Tata Safari, Tata Nano and Tata Nexon. Last year, the company showcased its Tata RaceMo sportscar which might not make it to production anytime soon.