We first got a glimpse of the lightly camouflaged BMW X2 concept at the Paris Motor Show in 2016, where they said that the production ready model should be ready by 2018 and should cost in the region of 30,000 GBP (Rs. 30 lakh approximately) in international markets. Almost a year later the interwebs have served up, patent designs of the X2 that were filed in a patent office in Japan ahead of it going into production. Now the X2 is to be the X1s sister car, a lot like the X4 (available internationally) slots itself as the more dynamic take on the X3 and the X6 while being more performance oriented than the X5.The X2 codenamed F49, will be based on the largely dynamic UKL platform, the same platform on the X1 and the Mini Countryman. Now although BMW has not mentioned anything about when the X2 is slated for India, we are sure that it will be right on top of BMWs priority list. Especially if you think of how much we love our crossovers in the Sub-continent.The X2 will make it to showrooms globally by 2018 courtesy their primary plant in Germany. However, it makes it to India a few months after its international launch. As is the precedent.

Now dimensionally the X2, will be identical to its sister the X1at to 4439 mm in length, 1821 in width and 1598 mm in height. Now one of the key elements in the BMW is its “faster” windscreen which we assume refers to the sharper angle on the windscreen. Now the patent design is a lot more conservative than what we had seen in Paris last year but that is something that we are learning the expect when it comes to concepts, but only once the final product is ready can we realistically share our insights.