2017 Year end December car discounts: From Maruti to Mercedes-Benz giving upto Rs 1 lakh off

As we glide into 2018, this last week of December 2017 is probably the best time for you to purchase your next new car or SUV. Almost all top-car makers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda Cars India and Mahindra are giving decent discounts and other offers on their respective products and at dealers too are keen on clearing their stocks at a discounted price. Starting January 2018, cost of all new cars and SUVs are set to go by up to 5% that’s one of the reasons why December 2017 is set to see a growth in passenger vehicle sales.These discounts and offers are not just on mass selling products but also premium car makers like Audi India and Mercedes-Benz India have some attractive deals at their stores. From cash backs, to extended a warranty to free insurance and other offers like a free gold coin or win an international destination is on cards to encourage buyers to book their new vehicle by 31st December 2017.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has had a stellar 2017, going from strength to strength. This year marked the true-turn of Maruti's Nexa premium brand. As the year draws to a close Maruti will be looking to end with a bang. Which is why they have announced discounts on a whole range of cars in their portfolio starting with the Alto 800 which has a cash discount of Rs 40,000 as well a the Ertiga which will be Rs 45,000 cheaper. Maruti is also allowing for an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000 rupees on the Celerio. The least of these discounts is Rs 30,000 on the Alto K10.

Hyundai

Hyundai will also be looking to close their 2017 ledger on a high note with discounts and flat cash discounts. Discounts on almost all existing models. These are all cash heavy discounts ranging from Rs 20,000 off on the Active i20 to up to 55,000 off on the Grand i10. These, of course, can be paired with exchange bonus's that can go all the way up to Rs 30,000 on the Hyundai Xcent.

Discounts on Hyundai Cars Model name Cash discount Exchange bonus Hyundai Eon Rs 50,000 Rs 15,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Rs 55,000 Rs 20,000 Hyundai Elite i20 Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Hyundai Active i20 Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000 Hyundai Xcent Rs 35,000 Rs 30,000

Honda

For starters, Honda will be giving a year's worth of insurance free on the Brio, the Honda Amaze and the Jazz. While none of the cars will offer anything in the form of an exchange bonus, the BR-V is likely to get up to Rs 1 lakh cheaper. The Jazz, on the other hand, will get discounts of Rs 35,000 while the Amaze will get benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh! The Brio gets no discounts as such but the Amaze gets up to Rs 25,000

Discounts on Honda Cars Model name Cash discount Exchange bonus Other benefits Honda Brio Nil Nil 1st year insurance free Honda Amaze Rs 25,000 Nil 1st year insurance free Honda Jazz Rs 35,000 Nil 1st year insurance free Honda BR-V Rs 1 lakh Nil Nil

Tata Motors

Tata Motors is offering big bucks on its Safari which is starting to show signs of age, the Safari will get up to a lakh. While Rs 15,000 will be given on the Tiago, Tigor and the Zest. These three will also get three one years worth of insurance complimentary on their purchase. However exchange bonus will only be available on the Tata Zest which will is likely to be Rs. 25,000.

Discounts on Tata Motors Cars Model name Cash discount Exchange bonus Other benefits Tata Tiago Rs 15,000 Nil 1st year insurance free Tata Tigor Rs 15,000 Nil 1st year insurance free Tata Zest Rs 15,000 Rs 25,000 1st year insurance free Tata Safari Rs 1 lakh Nil Nil

Mahindra

Mahindra is also hopping on the end of the year discounts bandwagon with Rs 1 lakh worth of discounts on the XUV500 and the pre-facelift Scorpio, exclusive of a Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus as well. The TUV300 will gets a smaller discount of Rs 10,000. Wheras the new Scorpio is set to get cheaper by Rs 15,000.

Discounts on Mahindra Cars Model name Cash discount Exchange bonus Other benefits Mahindra KUV100 NXT Nil Rs 20,000 1st year insurance free Mahindra TUV300 Rs 10,000 Rs 15,000 Nil Mahindra Scorpio (pre-facelift) Rs 1 lakh Nil Nil Mahindra XUV500 Rs 1 lakh Rs 15,000 Nil 2017 Mahindra Scorpio Rs 15,000 Rs 10,000 Nil

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is possibly the only premium space manufacturer to be offering discounts this new year's with an exhange bonus of a lakh and a free first year of insurance on the GLA, the GLC and the CLA. This may not seem like a lot but this could possibly take upto a lakh off on your on road price.

Discounts on Mercedes-Benz Cars Model name Cash discount Exchange bonus Other benefits Mercedes-Benz GLA Nil Rs 1 lakh 1st year insurance free Mercedes-Benz CLA Nil Rs 1 lakh 1st year insurance free Mercedes-Benz GLC Nil Rs 1 lakh 1st year insurance free