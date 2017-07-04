2017 Skoda Octavia to launch on 13th July, Bookings open

Skoda is all set to launch the facelifted Octavia on 13th July and the company has started taking the bookings at a minimal amount of Rs 51,000. The company revealed the new 2017 Octavia in international market last year with cosmetic changes and updated features. The facelifted Octavia based on the MQB platform and gets all-LED quad headlamps with DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps), large 17-inch alloy wheels and a revised bumper with a wider air intake. Also, it gets LED taillamps and redesigned bumper at the rear. Inside the cabin, the car gets new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink and a three-spoke steering wheel. In addition, its gets driver aids such as driver fatigue detection system, rearview camera, hands-free parking system along with different ambient lighting options. The 2017 Octavia will be offered in three trims- Ambition, Style and Style Plus.

Under the hood, the 2017 Skoda Octavia will be powered by a 1.4 litre and 1.8 litre petrol engine with 147 hp of power and a 2.0 litre diesel unit with 140 hp of power that will be paired to a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

In terms of safety, it will get ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) and dual airbags as standard fitment. However, it is expected that the higher variants might get the six to eight airbags,

As for the prices, the 2017 Skoda Octavia will be priced higher than the current generation Octavia. When launched the facelifted Octavia will compete with the likes of Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla Altis