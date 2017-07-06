2017 Skoda Octavia to launch in India on 13th July; design, specifications, features

Skoda is all set to launch the Octavia facelift on 13th July in India. The company revealed the new 2017 Octavia in the international market last year with cosmetic changes and updated features. The Octavia first debuted globally in 1996, and in India too the saloon went on to be quite popular. The brand might just revive its standing in the India passenger car market with the launch of the facelifted Octavia. Skoda has started accepting the bookings at a minimum amount of Rs 51,000. The 2017 Octavia will have a waiting period of around two to three months, depending on the variant. It should be noted that the price of the new car may be affected by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that was made official on 1st July. We are expecting Skoda to price the upcoming 2017 Octavia lower than the current model as the prices of the luxury vehicle are expected to be reduced after the GST. The current Skoda Octavia is priced between Rs 19.28 lakh and Rs 23.35 lakh, ex-showroom.

Design

The 2017 Octavia is based on the MQB platform. It gets all-LED quad headlamps with DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps), large 17-inch alloy wheels and a revised bumper with a wider air intake. The front grille bears the company logo with gloss black finish and a new bonnet gives it an overall edgier look than before. Also, it will come with LED tail lamps and a redesigned rear bumper too.

Engine

The upcoming saloon will be powered by the same engine options that power the current model. The new Octavia's variants will come with engine option - a 1.4 litre and a 1.8-litre petrol engine with 147 hp of power and a 2.0-litre diesel unit with 140 hp of power, which will be paired to a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Skoda may also offer the Octavia with the vRS version, but it is expected to be launched later in the year. The sportier Octavia vRS version is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will generate around 230 hp of power. The Octavia vRS will get a sportier body kit that is expected to include blackened 18-inch alloy wheels as well as updated suspension setup.

Interior

Inside the cabin, the car gets a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink and a three-spoke steering wheel, inspired by the Superb. There's ambient lighting and a large electrically operated panoramic sunroof. The boot space is quite large at 580 litres and can be extended by folding the rear seats to accommodate larger luggage.

Safety and comfort

The new Octavia will come with driver aids such as driver fatigue detection system, rearview camera, hill assist and hands-free parking system. Two USB charging ports have been added for the rear passengers. The 2017 Octavia will be offered in three trims - Ambition, Style and Style Plus.

Safety features include ABS, ESP, ASR and brake assist. The base model comes with four airbags for the passenger and eight in the top variant.