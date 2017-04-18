2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift production to start in October, launch in early 2018

The 2017 Swift will be marginally wider than the current model and will have a larger boot space and more spacious cabin.

Maruti Suzuki will commence the production of the new 2017 Swift in October, as reported by Team-BHP, and is expected to be launched in the early part of 2018. Maruti Suzuki will manufacture the upcoming 2017 Swift at its new Gujarat facility. The 2017 Swift will be based on the HEARTECT platform, which will reduce weight and improve handling and performance of the vehicle.

Powering the new Swift will be the same 1.2 litre K-Series petrol engine and a 1.3 litre DDiS unit. Both engines will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and the carmaker might also offer the new Swift with an automatic (AMT – Automatic Manual Transmission) transmission. Similar to the Ciaz and Ertiga SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) variants, the car manufacturer could also introduce the hatchback with SHVS variant. The SHVS variants deliver improved fuel efficiency and produce less CO2 emission.

The design and styling of the hatchback is new and one of the departures from earlier Swifts is the repositioning of the rear door handle on the blacked-out C-pillar instead of the one placed on the shoulder line. The new Maruti Suzuki Swift will also receive a hexagonal front grille with chrome surrounds, projector headlamps with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps), LED tail lamps as well as 16-inch wheels.

The 2017 Swift will be marginally wider than the current model and will have a larger boot space and more spacious cabin. The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift will measure 3,840 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width, 1,525 mm in height and will have 2,450 mm of wheelbase.

The interior of the car is expected to get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a 4.2-inch MID (multi information display) screen. Other features such as automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a keyless entry will be carried forward from the ongoing model. The new Swift will be positioned below the Baleno and hence is expected to retail from Maruti Suzuki's dealer network and not Nexa.