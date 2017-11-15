2017 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets 11,000 bookings in less than 2 months: Proves design was its sore area earlier

Maruti Suzuki had launched the S-Cross compact SUV in India with a hope of receiving good sales. However, the expectations of the company didn't turn true and the ‘after launched’ Baleno stole all the attention. A key reason for this was the design of the earlier S-Cross, which wasn't to everyone's taste. Taking a lesson from this, Maruti Suzuki recently launched the 2017 facelift model of S-Cross to which it has started receiving an overwhelming response. The single-largest change of all in the new S-Cross is the design, especially at the front, which has been given a makeover and now looks quite European. Customers seem to have accepted this change well if initial booking numbers are considered. In order to be precise, the 2017 Maruti S-Cross has earned 11,000 bookings so far. The compact SUV has garnered this number in a matter of less than two months. Maruti bet big on the 2017 S-Cross and has invested close to Rs 100 crore in its development.

The 2017 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available in a single engine option only. The 1.3-litre diesel engine, badged as DDiS 200, is good for churning out 89 hp of power and 200 Nm of torque. Gearbox is a five-speed manual unit. The engine comes enabled with the company’s SHVS technology (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) for fuel saving. The car also comes with idle start stop function, brake energy regeneration and torque assist.

The salient features of the 2017 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross include ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) along with touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also comes with push start stop button and keyless entry. The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) and the chromed grille act in the 2017 edition acts like a cherry on top. On the interior, the car receives a redesigned dashboard and the leather upholstery has also been worked upon.

The 2017 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has been launched in India at a price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the starting Sigma variant. The bookings for this compact SUV had begun in late September at a token amount of Rs 11,000.