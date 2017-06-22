2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire bookings cross 51,000, waiting period grows to about 8 weeks



Maruti Suzuki launched the all new Dzire on 16th May, with the official bookings commencing 10 more days prior. Since, then the new Dzire has received 51,400 + bookings and the waiting period on some variants now ranges between 6 to 8 weeks. The new Dzire has received major updates in the interior and exterior and gets many new features, some of which are first-in-segment. The all new Dzire is based on the HEARTECT platform that makes it lighter in weight, than its predecessor. This platform is a reworked version of the same platform that underpins the Baleno hatchback.

At the front, the 2017 Dzire gets hexagonal grille with chrome accents and projector headlamps with DRL's at the front, while at the rear it gets a new tail cluster with LEDs. The sedan travels on 14 inch steel wheels and 15 inch alloy wheels, depending on the variants chosen.

Inside the cabin, the car gets features a touch screen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, USB, Radio and AUX playback as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The cabin also gets beige seat upholstery, faux wooden trims on the steering wheel and dashboard along with other convenience features like steering wheel mounted controls as well as automatic climate control.

In terms of safety, ABS, dual-airbags and ISOFIX, front seat belt with pre-tensioner and force limiter is available as stndard across all the variants. In addition, it gets reverse parking sensors, front fog lamps, rear defogger, speed sensitive door locking and an anti theft security system, which are available on the higher variants only.

The new Dzire is powered by a 1.2 K series petrol engine and a 1.3 litre DDiS diesel engine. These engines are mated to a 5-speed manual and automatic transmission, the latter also known as the AGS( Auto Gear Shift) or the AMT more popularly.

The all new Dzire is available in Lxi, Vxi/ Vxi (AGS), Zxi/ Zxi( AGS) andZxi Plus( AGS) for petrol variants, while the diesel variants will be available in Ldi, Vdi, Vdi AGS, Zdi/ Zdi AGS as well as Zdi Plus AGS trims. AMT is available in both petrol and diesel versions across top and middle variants, which is a first for the segment. The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available in a price range between Rs 5.45 lakh for the base variant to Rs 9.41 lakh to the top end trim, ex-showroom, Delhi.