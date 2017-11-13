2017 Mahindra Scorpio facelift launch this week likely: First Images from dealership!

Mahindra and Mahindra are all set to roll out a facelifted version of the Scorpio this week, on or after the 14th of November. Before the launch, the company has started dispatching the new versions of the Scorpio to dealerships and the SUV has been spied by Team-BHP. The new set of images suggest that the facelifted Scorpio gets cosmetic updates on the exterior and interiors. The 2017 Scorpio gets a redesigned 7-slot grille inspired from the Jeep Compass, chrome accents on fog lamps, silver scuff plate at the bumper. At the rear, it gets refreshed tailgate, parking sensors and a new set of taillamps. In addition, the facelift version of SUV gets five-spoke alloy wheels and ORVM's with turn indicators, however, there will no change in the side profile of the 2017 Scorpio. Under the hood, the 2017 Scorpio is likely to carry the same powertrain as in current generation Scorpio- a 2.5 litre, 2.2-litre diesel and 1.99-litre diesel engine ( for Delhi and NCR only).The SUV will continue to get 5-speed manual transmission, and also expected to get an optional 6-speed automatic transmission. It is expected that facelifted Scorpio will get a new S7 variant with 2.2-liter m-Hawk diesel engine that has a capacity to produce 140 hp of power. The S7 variant will be two-wheel drive and might come in 8 seat configuration.

Inside the cabin, the Scorpio will get an updated infotainment system that will be compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Also, the facelift Scorpio will get connected Apps, Ecosense App and a redesigned dashboard. As for the prices, the facelift Scorpio might be priced slightly higher than the current generation Scorpio as it is priced at Rs 9.81 – 15.66 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi).

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In addition, Mahindra and Mahindra are also planning to introduce a facelifted version of the XUV500, TUV300 Plus and a compact SUV. It is expected that facelift version of XUV 500 will get 2.2-litre m-Hawk diesel engine that will produce a power output of 170 hp instead of 140hp.

Image Source- Team BHP