2017 Mahindra Scorpio facelift launch date announced; All details here

Mahindra and Mahindra are on roll to launch facelifts and new variants this year, The company recently introduced its KUV100 NXT and new variant in TUV300, and reports suggest that the company will the company will launch a facelift of its Scorpio SUV on 14th November 2017. The SUV is rumoured to get both exterior and interior changes and might also get a new S7 variant. The 2.2-litre m-Hawk engine has also been tweaked and is expected to now produce 140 hp of power. The SUV will continue to get 5-speed manual transmission, and also expect an optional 6-speed automatic transmission on the 2017 Mahindra Scorpio.On the exterior, the new Scorpio might feature new front grille and redesigned front and rear bumper. In addition, the side profile of Scorpio will not receive any updates, but, might get a new set of alloy wheels. The 2017 Scorpio will get updates in interiors too such as new infotainment system compatible with Android auto, refreshed dashboard and connected apps.

Mahindra and Mahindra launched an all-new version of Scorpio in 2014 with cosmetic and mechanical changes. Current generation Scorpio is available in 15 variants with three engine options 2.5 litre, 2.2-litre diesel engine and 1.99-litre diesel, which is available in Delhi and NCR only. Mahindra Scorpio is currently priced at Rs 9.81 – 15.66 lakh (Ex-Delhi). Apart from these, the company will launch long-wheelbase version of TUV300, new MPV U321 and a petrol version of XUV500.

With a growing demand for compact SUV cars in an Indian market, the company will bring compact SUV S201 (codenamed), which is expected to be launch by 2019. Based on the SsangYong X100 platform and it will get 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. During FY 2016-17 Mahindra sold a total of 48,319 units of its Scorpio SUV and with the new facelift coming in expect the sales to increase by at least 10%.

No Comments.