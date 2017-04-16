2017 Hyundai Xcent variants revealed, launch on 20th April

The 2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift, which is slated to be launched in India on 20th April this month, has been spotted at a dealership's stockyard without any camouflage. Now, fresh reports suggest that the car manufacturer has started dispatching the new model at its dealerships and the brochure of the upcoming car has been leaked that reveals the variant details.

2017 Hyundai Xcent variants( image source-Team bhp)

According to a variant and features list available with TeamBHP, the upcoming 2017 Xcent will be available in five variants, namely E, E+, S, SX, SX(O). Instead of the base version, the company has added E grade. Hyundai has also added new features that include a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with multi-function steering wheel with voice recognition. Apart from this, the carmaker has also equipped the sub-four metre car with exterior features like DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) and fog lamps. These features will be offered only in the higher variants, SX and SX (O). Other additional features comprise of dual front airbags, as well as Alternator Management System (AMS).

2017 Hyundai Xcent features( image source-Team bhp)

Besides upgrades, Hyundai has also chosen to delete some features that are a part of the car currently on sale. For example, the 2017 Xcent will miss out on manual dimming IRVM (Internal Rear-View Mirror). The company has also not offered the compact sedan with a digital clock, full wheel cover or a blacked-out B-Pillar. And ABS is no more a standard feature, and will only be offered in the SX and SX(O) versions.

Under the bonnet, the 2017 Hyundai Xcent will receive a 1.2 litre petrol engine that will produce 81.8 hp of power and 114 Nm of torque. The diesel variants are expected to get a new 1.2 litre diesel unit that will generate around 73 hp of power and 190 Nm of torque. Further details about the engine options will be confirmed at the time of the launch.