2017 Hyundai Xcent to launch tomorrow in India at an expected price of Rs 5.5 lakh

2017 Hyundai Xcent will be powered by a new 1.2 litre diesel engine that is expected to produce around 73 hp of power and 190 Nm of torque.

The new 2017 Hyundai Xcent will hit the showrooms in India tomorrow and is expected to be priced between Rs 5.50 lakh and Rs 8.70 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The new Xcent will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor, and the Volkswagen Ameo.

The 2017 Hyundai Xcent will be powered by a new 1.2 litre diesel engine that is expected to produce around 73 hp of power and 190 Nm of torque. This is the same engine that was recently introduced in the new Grandi10. The petrol variants will be powered by the same 1.2 litre unit with 81.8 hp and 114 Nm of torque. Both engines will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and will miss out on an automatic transmission.

In addition to this, the company will also introduce two new base variants, namely; E and E+ in place of the Base version and the car will now be available with a choice of in five grades, E, E+, S, SX and SX(O). The car manufacturer has also added new features on the higher trims that consist of a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and a multi-function steering wheel with voice recognition. The exterior will receive DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) and fog lamps. The dual front airbags and Alternator Management System (AMS) will also be offered as standard.

Hyundai India has removed some features that are being offered on the ongoing model such as manual dimming IRVM (Internal Rear-View Mirror). The company has also deleted a digital clock, full wheel cover or a blacked-out B-Pillar. The ABS (Antilock Braking System) is now available as a standard fitment, but will be available on the top version, SX and SX(O).