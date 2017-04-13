2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift vs Honda Amaze vs Volkswagen Ameo

New Hyundai Xcent facelift will be launched on 20th April, 2017 and is expected to be priced between Rs 5.90 lakh and Rs 8.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Hyundai will launch the 2017 Xcent in India on 20th April this month and the company has already started accepting bookings for the upcoming model at a token amount of Rs 10,000, as per a showroom in Delhi. The 2017 Xcent is expected to be priced between Rs 5.90 lakh and Rs 8.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor, and Volkswagen Ameo. We have already compared the 2017 Hyundai Xcent with the Tata Tigor and Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, which you can read here. The other contenders are Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Ameo. Following is a specification comparison of the three.

Engine and specification

The yet to be launched 2017 Hyundai Xcent will be powered by the existing engine options, a 1.2 litre petrol engine that produces 71 hp of power and a 1.2 litre diesel unit with 75 hp of power. The company is likely to replace the 1.1 litre three-cylinder diesel unit with the new 1.2 litre unit that also powers the Grand i10. A confirmation on this will only be made after the official launch.

Speaking of the Amaze, it is one of the best-selling models in Honda's portfolio. The company registered a yearly growth of 8.7 per cent by selling 18,950 units of the vehicle in March, 2017 as compared to 17,430 units in March, 2016. The Amaze recorded sale of 3,296 units last month.

The Amaze is powered by a 1.2 litre petrol that develops 86 hp (manual variant) and 87 hp (CVT variant) and a 1.5 litre diesel unit with 98 hp of power. Volkswagen Ameo, on the other hand, produces 73 hp from a 1.2 litre petrol unit and 108 hp from a 1.5 litre diesel engine.

This clearly suggests that the Amaze petrol tops the chart with 86 hp of power, while in the diesel engine comparison, the Ameo takes the lead. Another major highlight is that the Xcent may not be offered with optional automatic transmission. The Ameo diesel is paired to a 7-speed DSG unit, while the Amaze too gets an automatic variant with a CVT gearbox.

Dimensions

All the three vehicles are sub-4 metre cars. The upcoming Xcent remains unchanged and will measure at 3995 mm in length which is also same for the Volkswagen Ameo. The Amaze is the smallest at 3990 mm. Despite being compact sedans, all cars offer a generous amount of space inside the cabin and vary marginally. The Xcent is the narrowest at 1660 mm width and 1520 mm in height. The Amaze has 1680 mm of width and 1505 mm of height, while the Ameo has is the widest at 1682 mm and 1483 mm in width and height, respectively. Not just the widest car, the Ameo also offers more legroom as it has the longest wheelbase of 2470 mm. The Xcent and Amaze's wheelbase stand at 2425 mm and 2405 mm, respectively.

Design and Features

Hyundai is known for offering its vehicles with a host of features, however, in this segment, the Ameo comes premium with features like rain sensing wipers, cruise control, anti-pinch power windows, front armrest and cornering light.

Other comfort and convenience equipment comprises of a touchscreen infotainment system that features Bluetooth, i-Pod connectivity, phonebook sync, SMS viewer, MirrorLink and voice command along with automatic climate control, electrically adjustable ORVMs (Outside rear View Mirrors), LED turn indicators, cooled glovebox and multi-function steering wheel.

The Ameo also gets standard safety features like dual front airbags and ABS (Antilock Braking System). These two features are only offered in higher trims of the Xcent and Amaze or as options. The Ameo is also equipped with Hill Hold Control and ESP (Electronic Stability Program), which are not a part of the equipment list of the other two.

Price

With best-in-segment features and considerable power figures from a diesel, the Ameo is good value for money. The Amaze is priced between Rs 5.52 lakh and Rs 8.43 lakh, while Volkswagen Ameo carries a price tag of Rs 5.44 lakh for the base variant and Rs 9.62 lakh for the top version. While the current model of the Xcent is priced between Rs 5.48 lakh and Rs 8.13 lakh, the new 2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift is expected to be priced slightly higher between Rs 5.90 lakh and Rs 8.70 lakh.