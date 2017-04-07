2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift to launch in April

A major change will be seen on the exterior in the form of a redesigned bumper, wider cascading front grille, new fog lamps and LED DRLs

We reported earlier that Hyundai India has been testing the upcoming 2017 Xcent facelift on Indian roads. The new car is now set to be launched in April, 2017. The 2017 Xcent will receive cosmetic updates, along with a new 1.2 litre diesel engine similar to the Hyundai Grand i10. Not just th engine, the Xcent facelift will also share the features with the Grand i10 inside out.

A major change will be seen on the exterior in the form of a redesigned bumper, wider cascading front grille, new fog lamps and LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps). The rear of the compact sedan is also likely to get a host of updates such as split tail lamps, redesigned bumper and redesigned tailgate.

The Xcent's cabin will also get equipment similar to its hatchback sibling and will include a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, smartphone connectivity, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link on higher trims. The higher variants are also expected to receive reverse parking sensors and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) and dual front airbags as standard.

Powering the 2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift will be the same 1.2 litre petrol engine with 71 hp of power and a new 75hp 1.2 litre diesel unit that will produce around 75 hp of power. The company might replace the 1.1 litre three-cylinder diesel unit with the new 1.2 litre unit, which also powers the Grand i10.

Expected to be priced between Rs 5.90 lakh and Rs 8.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the 2017 Xcent will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire, Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Ameo.