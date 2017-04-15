2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift spied ahead of launch in April

Hyundai Xcent facelift has been spotted at a dealership's stockyard without any camouflage ahead of its launch slated for this month. The facelifted Xcent has received major updates on the outside. According to the images taken by TeamBHP, the new Xcent will get a redesigned bumper with hexagonal grille, new fog lamps and LED DRLs. At the rear, the car will receive a new bumper with redesigned tail lamps & boot lid and a shark fin antenna on the roof.

As for the interiors, the new Xcent facelift is expected to get a host of updates like its other siblings, such as a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, smartphone connectivity, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link. In terms of safety, it will get ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) and dual front airbags as standard.

2017 Xcent front( image source-Team bhp)

The facelifted Xcent will be powered by a 1.2 litre petrol engine that produces 81.8 hp of power and 114 Nm of torque. In addition, the company might introduce a 1.2 litre diesel unit that will produce around 73 hp of power and 190 Nm of torque.

2017 Xcent rear( image source-team bhp)

2017 Xcent will be launched at a price tag slightly bigger than the current generation Xcent, and when launched will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire and Honda Amaze. The existing Xcent is priced at a range of Rs 4.59 lakh to Rs 7.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).