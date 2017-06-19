2017 Hyundai Verna to launch by August end

The new-generation 2017 Hyundai Verna has been snapped testing camouflaged many times on Indian roads, revealing the exterior design as well as interior. The 2017 Hyundai Verna is speculated to be launched by the end of August, 2017 that will rival the likes of the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, etc. The new 2017 Hyundai Verna is expected to be priced slightly higher the current model

The upcoming sedan will be based on Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 architecture and is likely to share its design and styling with the Tuscon and the Elantra. It will get sharper and aggressive body lines and creases. The exterior will be dominated by a hexagonal front grille, redesigned bumper and projected headlamps with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps). The rear will also receive LED tail lamps and 15-inch alloy wheels on higher versions.

The cabin will get new equipment list that will consist of a dual tone black and beige theme on the dashboard and seat upholstery. The car is expected to receive a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth and will support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. An automatic air conditioner (Clean Air), rear HVAC vent, engine start/stop button, new instrument dials and a multi-info display will also feature inside the cabin.

It is expected that the new Verna will get ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) and dual airbags as a standard fitment, while the higher variants are likely to get additional safety features such as a rearview camera and six airbags.

Mechanically, the upcoming Verna is likely to be powered by a 1.4 litre petrol and a 1.6 litre diesel that will be paired to a 5 and a 6-speed manual transmission. Some petrol variants will also get a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The company is expected to tune the powertrains in order to deliver improved performance and fuel efficiency. The Verna will measure 4,385 mm in length, 1,729 mm in width and 1,450 mm in height and will have 2,580 mm of wheelbase. This means that the car will be longer and bigger than the present model and will offer ample space inside the cabin.