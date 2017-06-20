2017 Hyundai Verna launch by August, teaser reveals a sharper design

Hyundai India has released a teaser image of the 2017 Hyundai Verna on select social media account. It is expected that the manufacturer will launch facelifted Verna soon. The teaser image on the company's Instagram's page shows its LED DRLs, front fog lamps and grille. The new Verna has also been spotted testing various times in India, which reveals that cosmetic updates inside out can be expected. Based on Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 architecture the 2017 Verna is expected to share some of its design cues with the Tucson and the Elantra, like the hexagonal front grille.

Along with the hexagonal grille, the exteriors would also features changes like a redesigned bumper, projector headlamps with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps). The rear will also receive LED tail lamps and 15-inch alloy wheels may also be on offer, depending on variants. Inside, it will get 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with navigation, Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Under the hood, it will carry the same engines, a 1.4-litre petrol and a1.6 diesel unit. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission. While the 5-speed manual and the 4-speed automatic gearboxes will be available with the petrol versions, the 6-speed transmission will be offered only with the diesel trims. It is expected that new Verna will get mild hybrid technology coupled with a diesel engine, that are expected to offer a fuel-efficiency figure of up to 26 kmpl.

The 2017 Verna will measure 4,385 mm in length, 1,729 mm in width and 1,450 mm in height, and will have a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. The expected price of the updated Verna will have a slight premium over the existing model which is available from Rs. 7.96 lakh to Rs 13.17 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. When launched, the 2017 Verna will compete with the likes of 2017 Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz