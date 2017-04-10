2017 Ford Figo Sports spied, launch soon

Ford India will soon add a new variant in its Figo lineup in the form of a Sports variant, which has been spied at one of the company's dealership stockyard. The changes made to the Figo Sports will also be extended to the Aspire in the form of Aspire Sports. The new models are expected to be launched sometime towards the end of April or early May. According to the spied image, the new Figo variant gets some cosmetic updates such as mesh grille, black alloy wheels, black colour ORVM's and the door panels too get plastic moulding. In addition, the new variant also features dual tone shade on the exterior.

Under the hood, the new variant will be powered by the same 1.2 litre petrol engine,1.5 litre petrol engine and 1.5 litre diesel engine. The 1.2 litre petrol engine churns out 87 hp of power and 112 Nm of torque, while the 1.5 litre diesel engine produces 98 hp of power and 215 Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to 5-speed manual transmission. In addition, the hatchback also gets a 1.5 litre petrol engine with automatic transmission and available only in Titanium & Titanium plus variants. The manual transmission is offered in all the variants of Figo- Base, Ambiente, Trend, Titanium and Titanium plus.

Image source-Teambhp.com

Inside the cabin, the new Figo variant might get the updates such as dual tone seat upholstery and leather wrapped steering wheel. It is expected that the new Figo variant might be a dual tone exterior colour variant, which might be offered on the higher variants. As for the prices, the new edition will be priced higher than standard Figo. The Sports variant could come with some additional features too but details are scant as of now.