2017 Ford Ecosport launched in India at a price of Rs 7.31 lakh: Here’s how it’ll take on the Maruti Vitara Brezza

The much anticipated 2017 Ford Ecosport has been launched in India today and the petrol version of the new Ford Ecosport is priced at Rs 7.31 lakh- Rs 10.99 lakh (Ex-Delhi) and diesel version will now cost Rs 8.01 lakh to Rs 10.57 lakh (Ex-Delhi). Ford India has rather priced its new Ecosport aggressively almost at similar prices with Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza that starts at Rs 7.24 lakh (Ex-Delhi) for the diesel variants.

Ford Ecosport was first launched in India in 2013 and created this whole new sub-4-meter SUV segment and has been one of the most sold SUVs for Ford in India. This new facelift on Ecosport was first introduced at the 2017 LA Motor Show and Ford claims that 1600 of the 2000 parts of the EcoSport are all new, which means that it can be considered a little more than just a facelift. Even though it looks almost the same. The 2017 EcoSport will have Ambient, Trend and Titanium, but it is likely that there will be a new variant called Trend+ that will give the mid-spec buyer a little more in terms of features. The 2017 EcoSport also gets an automatic with paddle shift and an S (sport) Mode.

2017 Ford Ecosport facelift variant wise prices:

Petrol Ambient Trend Trend +AT Titanuim Titanuim +AT Price Rs 7.31 Rs 8.04 Rs 9.34 Rs 9.77 Rs 10.99 Diesel Ambient Trend Trend + Titanium Titanium + Platinum Price Rs 8.01 Rs 8.77 Rs 9.10 Rs 9.85 Rs 10.67 Rs 10.67

Ford Ecosport facelift now has about 85% locally sourced content as against 60% on the 2013 Ecosport model.

Exteriors of the new Ford Ecosport gets a redesigned face to give it a more dynamic stance, along with a more premium appeal than the outgoing model. 2017 EcoSport also gets an all-new grille with chrome slats which makes the Ecosport more sporty, added with the new LED DRLs and projector headlamps the new EcoSport gets a fully redesigned set of fog lamps.

2017 Ford EcoSport rivals dimension comparison

Parameters New Ford Ecosport Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Honda WR-V Tata Nexon Length 3999 mm 3995 mm 3999 mm 3994 mm Width 1765 mm 1790 mm 1734 mm 1811 mm Height 1708 mm 1640 mm 1601 mm 1607 mm Ground Clearance 200 mm 198 mm 198 mm 209 mm Wheelbase 2520 mm 2500 mm 2555 mm 2498 mm

On the inside, the button heavy dashboard has been replaced by floating 6.5-inch centre mounted touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple Car play and Android Auto connectivity. The top-spec variant also gets a reverse camera, 6 airbags, while the Titanium just below it gets climate control, a large 8" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, keyless entry, start-stop button, reverse parking sensors, and much more as standard. A cooled glove box, tilt/telescopic steering. Dual airbags and ABS are standard across all variants.

2017 Ford EcoSport Facelift Review: It’s back but can it get to the front?

The 2017 Ford EcoSport in India, will be sold in two trims engine wise, the 1.5-litre diesel motor with 100 hp and 205 Nm torque from the previous-gen EcoSport. The 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine will be replaced with an all-new 1.5-litre petrol that makes 120 bhp and 150 Nm of torque that will be made in Ford's Sanand plant in Gujarat.

Ford is indeed betting big on the new Ford Ecosportand hopes to pick some good pace in its sales going forward. The company sold a total of 48,547 units of its Ecosport SUV and in the ongoing financial year between April - September 2017 the company has sold 24,555 units of Ford Ecosport. With the new facelift out sporting a new 1.5L petrol engine, expect the 2017 Ford Ecosport to be among the top-selling UVs in India.