2017 Audi A3 launched at Rs 30.50 lakh

New Audi A3 is offered in both, petrol and diesel engine option.Audi India has launched the 2017 Audi A3 at a starting price of Rs 30.50 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The 2017Audi A3 gets new engine options, a new 1.4 litre TFSI turbocharged petrol engine that makes 150 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a 7-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch transmission and is also equipped with Audi's Cylinder On Demand technology. The diesel variants get the same 2.0 litre TDI motor, which delivers 143 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque and is coupled with a 6-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Audi's Cylinder On Demand technology is a fuel-saving technology, which is achieved by deactivating two of the cylinders by closing the valves during less acceleration, when full power is not required. When the drivers accelerate hard, all four cylinders work simultaneously for the added power. According to the company, average fuel consumption is 4.7 litre per /100 km, and the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.1 seconds with a top speed of 212 kmph.

Besides mechanical updates, the car manufacturer has also equipped the car with a host of features inside out. The exterior of the new Audi A3 now gets revised front bumper, Bi-Xenon projector headlamps with new headlamp cluster and Audi's signature hexagonal front grille and revised tail lamp cluster with turn indicators. There are not many changes inside the cabin and the 2017 Audi A3 receives a retractable MMI infotainment screen, a dual-zone climate control, panoramic electric sunroof and a dual pod instrument cluster.

Also Read: Live: 2017 Audi A3 launch in India today, check price, specifications, features and mileage

2017 Audi A3 prices (ex-showroom, Delhi):

Audi A3 35 TFSI: Rs 30.50 lakh

Audi A3 35 TDI: 32.30 lakh