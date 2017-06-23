10-year-old invents device to prevent children dying in hot parked cars

Heatstrokes after being left in cars in the heat have been a significant cause death in children. In US alone, a total of 712 children died for the same reason since the year 1998. One such case motivated a 10-year-old boy to invent a device that would prevent children from dying in hot cars. Bishop Curry from McKinney, Texas, has invented the 'Oasis' which will manage the temperature inside the cabin of a car parked in the heat. The clever little device will monitor the temperature and if it exceeds a set limit, it will blow cool air to maintain the temperature, and will then alert the parents and the authorities. The idea for the device came to Bishop when his neighbour's 6-month-old baby died after being left in a overheated car. Bishop is now hoping to raise funds for the development of his device, which is so far a clay model.

Bishop and his father have managed to raise $24,000 on GoFundMe for their invention. The money raised will go into development of the device and for its patent. The boy's efforts are truly commendable as death by heatstroke in a hot car is unacceptable on every level. If you wish to contribute to Bishop's cause, you may head to GoFundMe and do your bit.

By the time Bishop's device is developed and manufactured, there are other things you could do to prevent such cases from happening. Look for a shade to park your car under or there are now small exhaust fans available for cars that constantly replace the air within the cabin with fresh air when parked.

As they say precaution is better than cure. Try your best not to leave the child in a hot car for too long. With so many of such cases happening, it only takes a bit of effort to prevent a horrible outcome.