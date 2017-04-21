﻿Mahindra KUV100 crosses 50,000 units mark



Mahindra and Mahindra launched the KUV100 in 2016, and since then the car gained a lot of popularity and churned out good sales numbers for the company. Now, the company has announced that 50,288 units of KUV100 have been sold till date. Mahindra KUV 100 is sold at a price range of Rs 4.58 lakh to Rs 7.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Just recently, the brand introduced dual tone body colours for the car, along with which customers also have the option of various accessories. A fresh design and features were also a reason behind its popularity

The KUV 100 is comes with two engine options - 1.2 litre mFalcon G80 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 82hp of power and 114Nm of torque, and a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged common-rail diesel engine, known as mFalcon D75, that develops 77hp along with 190Nm of torque. The engines are mated to 5-speed manual transmission and there is no option of automatic transmission.

The car features chrome accents on the front grille, roof rails, antenna, blackened B-pillar, headlamps with LED DRLs and more. Inside the cabin, it get features such as an audio system and HVAC control, etc. The KUV 100 is available in K2, K4, K6 and K8 variants with five to six seating options.

Recently, Mahindra introduced the KUV100 with dual tone body colours - Flamboyant Red or a Dazzling Silver body with Metallic Black roof . The dual tone shade is available in the top end K8 version and is priced at Rs 6.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In addition, customers can also opt for accessories kits - sporty exterior kit, interior kit, premium exterior kit and premium interior kit.