Yamaha’s new YZ450F can now be tuned through a smartphone and we’re not joking!

2018 Yamaha YZ450F, the purpose built offroad/dirt motorcycle, is now available with a convenient new feature. It now allows the rider to tune the fuel injection and ignition map using a smartphone. All you have to do is download the Yamaha Power Tuner app on your phone, which is compatible on both Apple and Android, and connect it with motorcycle via WiFi. The app also works as a platform to record previous performances and tunings.

Yamaha recently unveiled the YZ450F, which will go on sale internationally in July 2017. It has been heavily updated with an all new engine, frame, new bodywork. It is powered by 449cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-stroke engine. Yamaha have also given it a launch control system for quicker off the line set offs.

With the new app based engine tuning, the rider will have greater flexibility in the performances, while making fueling and ignition timing changes instantly according to the riding styles, track conditions and changing weather. The app will have to be paired with the bike via the on board WiFi.

This is the first time such a tech has been introduced in a production motorcycle. With this app, the rider can keep track on aspects like maintenance, system diagnostics, engine running time and others.

Interestingly, Yamaha launched the FZ25 in India recently, and while it can not be tuned via a smartphone, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer says that it can be plugged on to a computer for a system diagnostics.